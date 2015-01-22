Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

Con la llegada del catolicismo, la festividad se convirtió en un homenaje a los tres patronos del pueblo de Chiapas

Chiapa

La fiesta tiene orígenes desde tiempos prehispánicos

Emiliano Martín del Campo

Chiapas.- Cada año el pueblo de Chiapa de Corzo se llena de baile, música de viento y tambor. Todo se permite: desaparecen las jerarquías habituales, las distinciones sociales, los sexos, las clases, los gremios. Los hombres se disfrazan de mujeres, los señores de esclavos, los pobres de ricos.

La fiesta tiene orígenes desde tiempos prehispánicos; sin embargo, con la llegada del catolicismo se convirtió en un homenaje a los tres patronos del pueblo: El Señor de las Esquipulas, San Antonio Abad y San Sebastián Mártir.

Los chuntáes

La festividad da inicio con la Chunta, una marcha amenizada por el golpeteo del tambor que recorre los barrios de la población, en donde desfilan hombres y mujeres disfrazados de un personaje mítico: María Ángulo.

La persona que encabeza el tropel es un individuo pintado con aceite negro que porta una escoba para despejar el paso, su nombre el ‘Abre campo’.

María de Angulo era una señora de origen español, que llegó a la comunidad buscando la cura para uno de sus hijos que se encontraba enfermo.

A los pocos días un famoso curandero logró sacar el mal del cuerpo del joven, la madame quedó muy satisfecha con la curación.

Tiempo después, una tragedia natural devastó la cosecha, Doña María regresó a Chiapa de Corzo para regalar maíz, frijol y repartir dinero diciendo: ¡para el chico, para el chico! Mientras, algunos bailaban alrededor del niño, disfrazados de blancos para no asustarlo, de ahí el origen de los ‘parachicos’ y del tradicional desfile.

Parachicos

Estos intérpretes son el atractivo principal de la festividad y su indumentaria consiste en un colorido sarape, una montera de ixtle, una máscara de madera que imita el cabello rubio y las facciones típicas de los españoles, en la cintura una chalina bordada y en las manos un chinchín o sonaja de hojalata.

Estos personajes recorren durante seis días los barrios danzando al ritmo de la flauta de carrizo y el tambor que influye en el golpeteo de los pies.

Otro aspecto importante del festejo son las enramas, ofrendas que antiguamente se hacían a las fuerzas naturales y que actualmente se realizan para adorar imágenes religiosas y consisten en pesadas edificaciones sostenidas con palos de madera y contienen frutas de la temporada y roscas de dulce.

Este año la fiesta tendrá conciertos de marimbas, de bandas musicales y finalizará este sábado con los juegos pirótecnicos a la orilla del río que simbolizan el combate naval.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

