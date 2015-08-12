El timonel de La Máquina enfrentará a su antiguo equipo
Adrianelly Hernández [email protected]
Sergio Bueno volverá a la selva chiapaneca, lugar que fue su casa durante dos años, mientras era director técnico de los Jaguares, pero ahora como estratega de Cruz Azul, escuadra con la que ha ido de menos a más en el Apertura 2015, después de las dudas que despertó su llegada a La Noria.
El club chiapaneco, que suma una victoria, un empate y una derrota, ve como especial el duelo ante su extécnico, por lo que desde hace días lanzaron una imagen que calienta el encuentro, con la frase “En el Zoque no le espera nada ‘Bueno’ a la máquina”, en clara referencia a Sergio.
Ante esto, el timonel no se mostró enfado o preocupado, pues sólo piensa en mantener el nivel de los cementeros.
“Será un encuentro agradable con un equipo que intenta jugar bien al futbol, una plaza difícil, siempre ha sido una aduana complicada, pero tendremos que ir con la consigna de ganar y vamos a prepararnos fuerte para ello”.
En cuanto a su reencuentro con Ricardo La Volpe, quien lo dirigió en Atlante y Querétaro, y de quien, se presume, ha aprendido gran parte de sus conceptos como entrenador, Bueno dijo: “Lo he comentado varias veces, he hecho mi camino solo, esa es la realidad, pero lo tuve de entrenador en dos equipos, hay entrenadores que te marcan más que otros y él está presente en eso”.
La actividad de hoy involucrará a otros dos de los equipos grandes en calidad de local. Chivas buscará su primera victoria en la campaña frente al invicto Morelia, que además no ha permitido goles.
Asimismo, Pumas recibe al Atlas, rival ante el que buscará su segundo triunfo tras dos descalabros consecutivos fuera del Olímpico Universitario.
Números:
6 puntos suma Sergio Bueno con los cementeros
4 temporadas dirigió a los Jaguares de Chiapas
50 unidades logró en dos años con los chiapanecos
1 vez calificó al equipo de Tuxtla a la Liguilla
Foto: Mexsport
