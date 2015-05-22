El mexicano saldrá a la cancha frente al Getafe
Redacción.– Real Madrid confirmó que el delantero francés del Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, no jugará en la última jornada frente al Getafe debido a una rotura fibrilar en el recto femoral de la pierna derecha, por lo que el mexicano Javier Hernández será titular en su último partido con la playera merengue.
El delantero francés recibió descanso tras sentir molestias en el juego del pasado domingo contra el Espanyol, pero al no sentir las mejorías, el galo quedó descartado tras someterse a un estudio radiológico en el Hospital Sanitas La Moraleja que arrojó como resultado una rotura fibrilar en el recto femoral derecho que como consecuencia termina con su temporada de manera anticipada.
Por tal motivo, el técnico del conjunto merengue, el italiano Carlo Ancelotti, trabajó pensando en las ausencias para el juego de la jornada 17 y en el puesto de Benzema figuró Javier Hernández, quien ya había suplido al galo cuando éste sufrió un esguince de rodilla.
Ancelotti dejó ver en la práctica de ayer el cuadro con el que se presentará el sábado, mismo en el que Iker Casillas estará en el arco. En la zaga Arbeloa, Varane, Pepe y Marcelo. En el medio campo Toni Krooos, Isco y James Rodríguez y en el ataque Cristiano, Bale y Chicharito.
Foto: Mexsport
