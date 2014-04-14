Algunos recordatorios familiares y silbidos recibió Miguel Herrera, quien acudió al partido entre Diablos y León; le piden que lleve a Talavera a Brasil 2014
Toluca.- El técnico de la Selección Nacional, Miguel Herrera, vivió un ‘infierno’ en la casa de los Diablos, pues fue recibido por la afición de Toluca, en el Estadio Nemesio Díez, con silbidos, una que otra mentada y peticiones de llevar al arquero Alfredo Talavera a la Copa del Mundo Brasil 2014.
Unos 30 minutos antes del inicio del encuentro entre Diablos rojos y el monarca León, el ‘Piojo’ hizo su aparición en la zona de prensa.
De inmediato los aficionados del lado izquierdo hicieron sonar su tambor y le dedicaron una porra con recordatorio familiar, lo cual sirvió para que todo mundo se diera cuenta de que ahí estaba el estratega nacional.
Miguel de inmediato se convirtió en el centro de las miradas y luego llegaron silbidos sobre su persona y peticiones de algunos seguidores para que el guardameta rojo Alfredo Talavera esté en la lista final para la justa brasileña.
“‘Piojo’, ¿vas a llevar a Talavera?, ponlo a jugar”, le gritó un aficionado ubicado gradas abajo, y por la distancia y el ruido, seguramente el estratega ni lo escuchó.
Pero la petición está hecha, porque los seguidores escarlatas quieren ver a su arquero en la lista final y también deducen que será difícil, pues ‘Tala’ y Moisés Muñoz, del América, de donde salió Miguel, están en la lucha por el boleto a Brasil y con cierta tendencia hacia el americanista.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
