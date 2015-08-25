El país decidió actuar de manera férrea en contra del delito
BEIJING (AP) — China planea cerrar el vacío legal que permitía a algunos hombres pagar condenas relativamente cortas luego de tener relaciones sexuales con niñas menores de 14 años de edad, informó el lunes la prensa estatal. La decisión se da tras las fuertes protestas públicas en casos en que se involucró a funcionarios del gobierno y a un director escolar.
La propuesta para alterar el código penal de China se basa en eliminar el cargo de “prostitución con niñas menores de edad”. En caso de que se apruebe la medida, toda relación sexual con una niña menor de 14 años será considerada como violación y sujeta a condenas más severas, incluyendo la pena de muerte, sin importar si fue consensuada.
La condena actual para el cargo de prostitución con niñas menores de edad es de cinco a 15 años de prisión.
La propuesta ya fue entregada a los legisladores chinos para su consideración, señaló China News Service. No quedó esclarecido de inmediato cuándo es que el Congreso Nacional Popular tomará una decisión.
Juristas y miembros de la sociedad civil han expresado su descontento con respecto a que se acuse a con cargos de “prostitución con niñas menores de edad” a quienes ya fueron sorprendidos teniendo relaciones con niñas. A comparación de la violación, tal delito no conlleva el mismo estigma social, y también atribuye parte de la culpa a las jóvenes víctimas, al insinuar que utilizaron el sexo para obtener favores, como dinero, argumentan los críticos.
Los defensores de derechos infantiles señalan que dicho cargo no protege a las víctimas.
La propuesta para cambiar la ley ha ganado ímpetu en los años recientes, tras una serie de escándalos sexuales en el que se involucró a varias niñas.
En 2009, seis funcionarios de la provincia suroccidental de Guizhou fueron acusados con el delito de prostitución luego que fueran sorprendidos teniendo relaciones con niñas que fueron obligadas a prostituirse, incluyendo tres que tenían menos de 14 años. Algunos hombres creen que tener sexo con niñas jóvenes puede brindarles buena suerte, como ascensos laborales, así como beneficios a la salud, dando pie al creciente negocio clandestino de la prostitución de menores.
En 2013, el director de una escuela primaria fue sorprendido pasando la noche con cuatro niñas, todas de menos de 14 años, en una habitación de hotel en la provincia de Hainan, en el sur del país. Ante el descontento de la sociedad, el director fue despedido y acusado de violación.
Foto: Especial
