Caen ante los Tiburones Rojos por marcador de 2 a 0
Redacción
El otrora rebaño sagrado del Guadalajara comenzó con el pie izquierdo su temporada como local en el Apertura 2013 al caer en esta jornada tres por dos goles a cero contra los Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz.
Apenas al minuto 5 del primer tiempo, el colombiano Christian Marrugo puso adelante a los escualos y un minuto antes de finalizar el encuentro, Ángel Reyna puso cifras definitivas ante un estadio Omnilife con mala entrada..
Con ellos los Tiburones Rojos llegan a siete puntos en la clasificación, mientras que el Guadalajara se queda con solamente un punto sumado.
Las Chivas tuvieron la iniciativa, pero de poco les sirvió ya que no lograron concretar las pocas oportunidad que generaron ante el marco rival.
Para la segunda parte una falla del campeón olímpico Marco Fabián pudo haber cambiado el rumbo del encuentro.
Las Chivas no han logrado ganar en el arranque del torneo, en el cual llevan dos partidos jugados, con un empate y una derrota.
Foto: Especial
