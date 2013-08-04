Guadalajara venció 1-0 al Atlante en la fecha 4 del Apertura 2013
En un partido pasado por agua en el segundo tiempo y sin una gran mejoría futbolística, Guadalajara consiguió su primera victoria al dar cuenta 1-0 de un Atlante, que se hunde, en partido correspondiente a la fecha cuatro del Torneo Apertura 2013 de la Liga MX, disputado en el nuevo estadio de Chivas.
La única anotación fue obra de Rafael Márquez Lugo, al minuto 59, con lo que el cuadro tapatío llegó a tres unidades, en tanto los atlantistas se quedaron con un punto.
Sin duda lo más importante son los buenos resultados y esto es lo único rescatable para los jaliscienses, que lograron sumar de tres, pero sin una mejoría latente en su accionar sobre un rival que tampoco es parámetro, a tal grado que luego de esta derrota, el Atlante pasó a ser el peor cuadro de toda la competencia.
Atlante fiel a lo que había mostrado en las primeras fechas, es decir, un equipo con pocas variantes al frente y que tuvo como principal objetivo el mantener el cero en la pizarra.
Al minuto 59, previo a las primeras gotas del chubasco que cayó, en un balón largo para Rafael Márquez que le ganó la espalda a la defensa, para definir con disparo pegado al poste izquierdo y poner el 1-0.
