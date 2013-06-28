Por Fernando Gonzalez

El Guadalajara usará short rojo por primera vez en su historia

chivas-short-interiorEl Guadalajara, el equipo más popular de México, presentó este viernes su nuevo uniforme, el cual utilizará en el Torneo Apertura 2013 y en el Torneo Clausura 2014, sin embargo, ha causado gran revuelo en las redes sociales, pues destaca que por primera vez en la historia usarán un short rojo en su vestimenta como local.

Con la leyenda ‘La pasión es de familia’, la empresa deportiva Adidas realizó la presentación en el Estadio Omnilife, casa del Rebaño Sagrado, en donde se pudo observar la primera equipación, con la playera conservando las tradicionales rayas rojas y blancas, pero con azul marino en las mangas, cuello y hombros. Además, destaca que será grabado el lema ‘Corazón de México’ en la banda izquierda de la playera.

La polémica se desató con el pantaloncillo en color rojo, pues regularmente era en azul marino, pero eso no le importó a los diseñadores, quienes sí conservaron el color azul en las calcetas.

Chivas buscará en el próximo torneo mostrar una mejor cara, a diferencia de lo que ha presentado desde que se fue José Luis ‘Güero’ Real, quien los llevó al máximo logro internacional del club, la Final de la Copa Libertadores de América en el año 2010.

