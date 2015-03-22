Con la mínima ventaja, el Rebaño Sagrado está más cerca de salvarse
Notimex
Con lo mínimo, pero una gran pared bastó para que Guadalajara diera un paso más hacia la permanencia, al dar cuenta 1-0 de un Toluca falto de certeza, en duelo que cerró la actividad de la fecha once del Torneo Clausura 2015 de la Liga MX.
La única anotación del encuentro fue obra de Omar Bravo, al minuto 48. Con este resultado, el “Rebaño Sagrado” llegó a 20 unidades en el tercer sitio de la clasificación, además de ponerse a ocho del Puebla en la tabla de porcentajes, en tanto los “escarlatas” se quedaron con 15.
Fotos: Mexsport
