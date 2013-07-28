Tuvieron suerte, dijo el estratega
Notimex
Tuxtla Gutiérrez.- El estratega de Chivas, Benjamín Galindo, consideró que el juego colectivo que mostró el equipo ante Jaguares fue aceptable para ser la primera jornada, pues está seguro de ir mejorando jornada a jornada hasta llegar al nivel deseado.
Después del punto rescatado tras el empate a un gol conseguido en los últimos minutos del encuentro, Galindo explicó que sus pupilos van trabajando bien, pero el no tener el plantel completo para este juego los limitó en su accionar.
“Necesitamos trabajar, conforme pasen las jornadas tenemos que funcionar, tener el plantel completo, vamos a mejorar con los seleccionados por el nivel que traen, los jóvenes quieren una oportunidad, lo que no había el torneo pasado, es el primer partido, yo me quedo con el segundo tiempo”, refirió.
De sus muchachos destacó la entrega que le pusieron para tener un empate, pues nunca bajaron los brazos a pesar de que se vieron superados en la primera parte, pero supieron contrarrestar en la segunda.
Señaló que con el descanso que se les dio a los jugadores que regresaron de la concentración con la selección en Copa Oro, Chivas está bien preparado físicamente y ahora será cuestión de recuperarse para enfrentar la doble jornada de la semana que viene.
A su vez, para Sergio Bueno el resultado ante Chivas del Guadalajara es una gran lección para aprender, pues aunque es el comienzo del torneo Apertura 2013, hay puntos que se han dejado ir pese a los argumentos que han mostrado en la cancha.
En conferencia de prensa el director técnico del equipo Chiapas sostuvo que hubo errores importantes, por lo que el resultado no es satisfactorio, así que se va molesto por esta acción, pero con la reflexión suficiente para poder mejorar.
“Nos hizo falta generar más juego tener más la pelota. Hicimos más méritos, pero ellos no dejaron de luchar y de buscar la pelota, el empate fue justo de alguna manera, pero nos vamos con esa molestia por lo sucedido”, apuntó.
En ese sentido, señaló que el punto importante para trabajar esta semana es la consistencia y el control del partido, pues en los últimos dos juegos se han tenido resultados adversos para los chiapanecos, justo cerca del final del encuentro, por lo que es una situación que hay que atender.
Explicó que el juego del equipo ha programado y sólo son algunos ajustes los que hay que hacer para poder aspirar a los resultados que se están buscando, pues de momento el futbol no les ha hecho justicia con los puntos.
Fotos: Especial
