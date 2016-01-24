Por tercer partido consecutivo el equipo de Guadalajara fue incapaz de mantener una ventaja y se tuvo que conformar con el empate 2-2 ante Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León (UANL), el partido que cerró la actividad de la fecha tres del Torneo Clausura 2016 de la Liga MX.
Los goles del encuentro por parte de los locales fueron obra de Orbelín Pineda, al minuto 28, y de Carlos Cisneros, al 72. El paraguayo Fernando Fernández, al 56, y el brasileño Rafael Sóbis lo hicieron por los regiomontanos.
Con este resultado, los tapatíos sumaron tres unidades, en tanto que los de la “Sultana del Norte” llegaron a cuatro puntos.
Los errores del campeón fueron los que le dieron vida a un Guadalajara que mantiene una pobreza futbolística que le impide competir ante rivales de calidad y que los tienen todavía sin saber lo que es el triunfo en el certamen.
Más allá que el tema del descenso parece finiquitado en contra de Dorados, la realidad es que el cuadro tapatío sigue sin funcionar como muchos pensaron podrían hacerlo y sólo fueron capaces de sacar un punto debido a las fallas del rival.
Muestra de ello fue su primer gol en un tiro libre de Raúl López que Nahuel Guzmán rechazó mal y el esférico pegó en el poste para rebotar a la ubicación de Orbelín Pineda, quien sólo tuvo que empujarla al fondo de las redes, al minuto 28.
Un nuevo error de la zaga visitante estuvo cerca de darle a los tapatíos la segunda anotación ya en el complemento; sin embargo, Carlos Cisneros de manera increíble no pudo definir en mano a mano con Guzmán, quien lavó un poco su error del primer lapso.
La calidad individual del campeón le permitió no sólo lograr el tanto del empate, sino que también le dio la vuelta a la pizarra, todo en un lapso de dos minutos.
Primero, el argentino Guido Pizarro por izquierda mandó un centro al área donde el paraguayo Fernando Fernández giró para rematar con el “tacón” y batir a Antonio Rodríguez, al minuto 56, anotación que debió invalidarse por fuera de lugar.
Y al 58, el brasileño Rafael Sóbis le ganó con mucha facilidad una carrera por izquierda a Miguel Basulto, para entrar al área y ante la pésima salida de Rodríguez cruzó su disparo para darle la vuelta.
Tigres tenía controlado el juego, sin embargo, un nuevo error en su cuadro bajo le permitió a Cisneros lograr el tanto del empate, luego de una serie de rebotes dentro del área, al minuto 72.
Al final, ambas escuadras buscaron el tanto de la diferencia sin encontrarlo, para conformarse con un empate que le sabe mucho a Chivas y poco a Tigres.
El arbitraje estuvo a cargo de Erick Miranda, quien tuvo una labor regular. Amonestó a Jurgen Damm (34), Javier Aquino (47) y a Jorge Torres Nilo (78) por la visita; Miguel Ponce (81) e Israel Castro (83) vieron cartón preventivo por los de casa.
Alineaciones:
Guadalajara.- José Antonio Rodríguez, Raúl López, Carlos Salcedo, Miguel Basulto (Miguel Zaldívar 61), Miguel Ponce, Israel Castro, Orbelín Pineda, Carlos Peña, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros y Omar Bravo. DT. Matías Almeyda (ARG).
Tigres.- Nahuel Guzmán, Israel Jiménez, Andrés Vendrechovski “Juninho”, Hugo Ayala, Jorge Torres Nilo, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Dueñas, Jurgen Damm, Javier Aquino (Damián Alvarez, 68), Rafael Sóbis y Fernando Fernández (Miguel Mancilla, 61). DT. Ricardo Ferreti (BRA).
(Notimex)
