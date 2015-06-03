El accidente ocurrió entre San Antonio y Houston
Notimex
Dos personas murieron y 30 más resultaron lesionadas cuando un autobús de pasajeros de la compañía mexicana Transportes del Norte chocó contra un camión de carga sobre la autopista interestatal 10, entre San Antonio y Houston.
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (DPS) informó que el accidente se registró alrededor de las 12:40 horas (18:40 GMT) de este miércoles.
El choque se produjo en los carriles de circulación hacia el este de la interestatal 10 en el Condado de Colorado, cerca de la comunidad de Weimer, expuso.
El DPS precisó que los muertos y heridos iban a bordo del autobús de Transportes del Norte, compañía perteneciente al corporativo mexicano Grupo Senda.
Erik Burse, patrullero del DPS, informó a la estación de televisión KRIV, Canal 26 de Houston, que el autobús se estrelló contra el camión, el cual además se impactó también contra un automóvil particular.
De acuerdo con el informe preliminar del DPS, el conductor del autobús no prestó atención a los letreros en la carretera que advertían de una zona de construcción, lo cual reducía la carretera a un solo carril de circulación hacia el este.
Las personas lesionadas fueron trasladas en varias ambulancias al Colorado Community Hospital y al St. Marks Hospital, en la comunidad de La Grange, al norte del lugar del accidente.
