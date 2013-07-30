El deceso de Benítez marcó el final de una era de éxitos en el balompié mundial; familiares repatriarán sus restos
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Luego de darse a conocer el fallecimiento de Christian Benítez, las reacciones de familiares, amigos y aficionados de diversos equipos en los que tuvo actividad, no se hicieron esperar.
“Estamos tristes; le había dado un dolor y se tomó unas pastillas. Fueron al hospital y no lo han atendido rápido”, resume Ermen Benítez, padre del futbolista. “Fue un dolor, un dolor; se tomó unas pastillas”, repetía constantemente ‘La Pantera’, durante una entrevista con los medios de Ecuador.
DEBUTÓ SIN DOLOR
La página oficial del club El Jaish SC, informó que en el delantero participó por primera vez con el equipo el domingo en la noche, jugando parte del partido contra el Qatar SC dentro de la tercera ronda del Sheikh Jassim Cup Además, detalló que lo hizo ‘sin quejarse de algún problema de salud’ y agrega la causa oficial del deceso fue un infarto agudo al miocardio.
Finalmente trascendió que el Gobierno de Ecuador ofreció todo el apoyo a la familia de Christian Benítez, tras conocer la noticia de su muerte en Qatar.
El presidente del país, Rafael Correa, lamentó la noticia y confirmó que su administración aportará a los familiares para que se trasladen al país asiático . También ayudarán a que puedan repatriar los restos a su natal localidad de Esmeralda.
NO IMPORTAN LOS COLORES
Héctor Reynoso, capitán del ‘Rebaño y acérrimo rival del América, se unió a la pena que embarga a la familia del futbol. “Es una lamentable noticia, es muy triste para todos, más allá que fuimos rivales en lo deportivo. Estamos consternados y unidos a la pena que tiene su familia”.
El zaguero de Chivas describió a ‘Chucho’ como un atacante que exige estar a un máximo esfuerzo durante los 90 minutos de partido.
UN EJEMPLO A SEGUIR
Ronny Benítez, hermano de Chucho, recordó a su consanguíneo y expresó el orgullo que representaba haber aprendido del mejor, “Lo voy a extrañar.
Para mí siempre va a ser un ídolo. Más que un hermano siempre fue un padre para mí. Lo amo con todo mi corazón”, dijo el jugador de las fuerzas básicas del Atlante.
“Recuérdenlo como fue siempre, que dio todo para entregarse en cada partido, en los juegos siempre dio lo mejor, explicó”.
Foto: Especial
