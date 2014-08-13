Especialistas ayudan a mejorar las habilidades de los indocumentados en el idioma oficial de la Unión Americana

Redacción

Nueva Jersey.- Si no sabe inglés y además está desemplea­do; vive en las ciudades de Paterson, Clifton o Passaic debe saber que existen programas gratuitos para los inmigrantes latinos, cuenten o no con sus papeles en regla.

Para Lauren Murphy, administradora del Passaic County One Stop Career Cen­ter, todos los residentes tienen derecho a tener las mismas oportunidades, sin importar que no tengan dinero en la cartera para pagarse las clases de inglés, ya que eso no es un impedimento de acuerdo con el programa.

“Sólo queremos que todos los resi­dentes tengan las habilidades que les permitan tener un trabajo y mejorar su calidad de vida”, aseguró la funcionaria.

En la facilidad, ubicada en el número 200 de Memorial Drive, en Paterson Nue­va Jersey, además de ofrecerles clases de inglés, también les imparten matemáti­cas, les enseñan a mejorar en el manejo de computadoras e internet, a la vez que los adiestran de forma profesional y ob­tienen un diploma de High School.

Murphy dijo a Diario de México Edi­ción USA que quienes asisten al curso en seis meses logran dominar el idioma.

