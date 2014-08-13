Especialistas ayudan a mejorar las habilidades de los indocumentados en el idioma oficial de la Unión Americana
Redacción
Nueva Jersey.- Si no sabe inglés y además está desempleado; vive en las ciudades de Paterson, Clifton o Passaic debe saber que existen programas gratuitos para los inmigrantes latinos, cuenten o no con sus papeles en regla.
Para Lauren Murphy, administradora del Passaic County One Stop Career Center, todos los residentes tienen derecho a tener las mismas oportunidades, sin importar que no tengan dinero en la cartera para pagarse las clases de inglés, ya que eso no es un impedimento de acuerdo con el programa.
“Sólo queremos que todos los residentes tengan las habilidades que les permitan tener un trabajo y mejorar su calidad de vida”, aseguró la funcionaria.
En la facilidad, ubicada en el número 200 de Memorial Drive, en Paterson Nueva Jersey, además de ofrecerles clases de inglés, también les imparten matemáticas, les enseñan a mejorar en el manejo de computadoras e internet, a la vez que los adiestran de forma profesional y obtienen un diploma de High School.
Murphy dijo a Diario de México Edición USA que quienes asisten al curso en seis meses logran dominar el idioma.
Foto: Especial
Muy interesante y oportuno, somos muchos los q necesitamos de estas oportunidades y ayuda.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological world
all is available on web?
Hi, after reading this amazing piece of writing i am also glad to share
my knowledge here with colleagues.
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i
was just wondering if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very
much appreciated.
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based upon on the same topics you discuss and would really like to have you
share some stories/information. I know my viewers would enjoy your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
Greetings I am so happy I found your blog page, I really
found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just
like to say many thanks for a fantastic post and a all round enjoyable blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more,
Please do keep up the fantastic work.
Amazing! Its in fact amazing piece of writing, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this article.
hey there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up something
new from right here. I did however expertise several technical
issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and could damage your quality score
if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and
could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
Informative article, exactly what I was looking for.
When I initially commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment.
Is there an easy method you can remove me from that service?
Appreciate it!
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or
vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you might be interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful
blog by the way!
Hey very interesting blog!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is magnificent, as well as the content!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it
is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods
to help protect against content from being stolen? I’d definitely appreciate it.