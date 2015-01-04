Brindará asesoría y acompañamiento a familiares del fotorreportero social José Moisés Sánchez
Notimex
La Comisión Nacional de los Derechos Humanos (CNDH) brinda asesoría y acompañamiento a la familia del fotorreportero y activista social José Moisés Sánchez Cerezo, quien presuntamente fue sacado de su domicilio con violencia el viernes pasado.
El organismo autónomo indicó que su personal entró en contacto con la familia de agraviado, a quien acompañó durante la presentación de la denuncia correspondiente ante el Ministerio Público, ya que Sánchez Cerezo se encuentra en calidad de desaparecido.
Adicionalmente, recibió la queja de la esposa e hijo del fotorreportero veracruzano y emitió medidas cautelares dirigidas a las secretarías de Gobierno y de Seguridad Pública, así como a la Procuraduría General de Justicia de Veracruz.
Desde el momento en que se tuvo conocimiento del hecho, expuso en un comunicado, realizó distintas gestiones telefónicas con su homóloga de Veracruz y por conducto de su Oficina Foránea en Coatzacoalcos verifica las circunstancias que rodean el caso que permitan aportar mayores elementos.
Personal de la CNDH acompaña los esfuerzos que realiza la Comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos, así como el personal de la Secretaría Ejecutiva para la Atención y Protección de los Periodistas, en favor de la familia del agraviado, lo que permitirá conocer con detalle las actuaciones del caso.
La CNDH indicó estará atenta a la evolución de los hechos y en su momento emitirá la resolución que conforme a derecho corresponda.
Foto: Especial
