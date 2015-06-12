La coordinadora dijo que depende del gobierno su regreso a clases
Ciudad de México.– En respuesta a la advertencia del gobierno mexicano de que habrá diálogo y acuerdos cuando los profesores regresen a clases, miembros de la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) realizaron marchas en Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas y el Distrito Federal.
En esta jornada, los líderes sindicales afirmaron que la Secretaría de Gobernación (Segob) es la responsable de que alumnos oaxaqueños se queden sin acudir a las aulas, pues se cerraron al diálogo.
En Chilpancingo, docentes de la Coordinadora Estatal de Trabajadores de la Educación en Guerrero (Ceteg) sumaron a su demanda de anular la reforma educativa, la exigencia de justicia para Claudio Castillo y Antonio vivar Díaz, asesinados por Policías Federales, además de la aparición con vida de los 43 normalistas y el repudio a las elecciones del domingo.
Acompañados por estudiantes y padres de familia, marcharon del plantón que mantienen en la periferia de la Secretaría de Educación del estado y se concentraron en la explana del Palacio de Gobierno, donde expusieron sus ideas.
En Oaxaca los inconformes adheridos a la Sección 22 realizaron un recorrido del mercado Zonal de Santa Rosa hacia el Zócalo, caminaron sobre uno de los carriles de la Carretera Internacional, posteriormente hicieron una pausa frente a las instalaciones del partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) sin que se reportaran incidentes de mayor importancia.
En San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, integrantes de la Sección 7 ingresaron a la Secretaría de Educación e incendiaron material que sería utilizado para su evaluación, así como mobiliario.
Se declararon en “rebeldía” ante su posible sometimiento a un examen.
En la ciudad de México docentes que mantienen un platón en la periferia del Monumento a la Revolución hicieron un recorrido de ese punto al Ángel de la Independencia para presionar a las autoridades a reanudar un diálogo y atenderlos.
Advirtieron que en las próximas horas llegarán más compañeros de Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas y Michoacán para sumar fuerzas, se estima que hasta el momento hay 15 mil en el Distrito Federal.
“No podemos aceptar condiciones.
Por un lado aparentan ante la sociedad que se está avanzando en la negociación cuándo no es así. Consideramos que bien vale el sacrificio por la educación pública.
Estaremos plantados hasta que las fuerzas nos alcancen”, aseveró Isaías Jaime Ignacio, de la Sección 22.
Foto: Cuartoscuro
