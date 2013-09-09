Por Fernando Gonzalez

Maestros buscan reunirse con el Presidente para discutir la Reforma Educativa, recién aprobada en México

CNTE exige audiencia con EPN (Foto: Especial)

Redacción

Después de las movilizaciones realizadas el domingo, la Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación (CNTE) en donde reiteró su rechazo a la Reforma Educativa, exigió una reunión con el Presidente de nuestro país, Enrique Peña Nieto.

Después de varios días de manifestaciones y protestas, los maestros y líderes de la CNTE buscan que la audiencia con el Primer Mandatario resuelva varias de sus dudas en cuanto a la reforma, ya que consideran que sus opiniones y necesidades no fueron escuchadas.

“La Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de la Educación está abierta al diálogo, pero de ninguna forma aceptamos esta Reforma Educativa porque no se consideró a los agentes que participan de manera directa en el sistema educativo”, señalaron integrante del círculo magisterial.

Cabe destacar que para este miércoles 11 de septiembre, la CNTE anunció que realizarán un parto nacional, además de una marcha multitudinaria rumbo a la Residencia Oficial de Los Pinos.

