El logo de los Juegos Olímpicos de Brasil comenzará a usarse en los productos oficiales y todo lo que rodea a la competencia
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- A dos años de que se inauguren los Juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016, la imagen corporativa que será usada en los productos oficiales, en los recintos de las competiciones, en las entradas y en los carteles promocionales, fue divulgada.
En la imagen, que guiará toda la comunicación visual del evento, pero que no es el logotipo de Río 2016, se pueden distinguir en medio de trazos aparentemente abstractos algunos de los iconos más reconocibles de Río de Janeiro, como el Cristo de Corcovado, el Pan de Azúcar o los Arcos de Lapa, así como otros elementos característicos del paisaje de la ciudad.
El diseño ambientará las instalaciones deportivas de la urbe, las entradas para eventos deportivos, los uniformes de la organización, tiendas y los productos oficiales, y también se empleará en las acciones de comunicación del Comité Organizador.
“Río 2016 serán los juegos de la gente, una celebración memorable como sólo nosotros sabemos ofrecer. El punto de partida para el logotipo fueron las marcas Río 2016, con su esencia de pasión y transformación, sus valores y atributos”, destacó Beth Lula, directora de Marca de Río 2016.
El proyecto, ideado por el equipo de diseño y gestión de marca del Comité Río 2016, se desarrolló durante más de un de año y en el proceso se realizaron estudios de los aspectos históricos y culturales más identificativos de Brasil que estuviesen presentes en Río.
Es incluyente
Según el equipo responsable de la creación del diseño, en la imagen se incluyeron los iconos más característicos de la ciudad de Río de Janeiro; sin embargo, tanto los brasileños como los turistas se pueden sentir identificados con la colorida imagen dado que esas figuras forman parte de su imaginario.
Foto: Especial
