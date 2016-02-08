Un mensaje comercial de los aguacates mexicanos develado durante el Súper Tazón 50 ganó un lugar entre los 10 mejores del evento deportivo, visto por más de 114 millones de personas.
El comercial humorístico muestra a un grupo de extraterrestres durante una visita guiada a un museo del espacio, donde figuran artefactos como el cubo de Rubik y las mascotas Chia, así como el actor juvenil de la década de los 80,s, Scott Baio.
“Ese simple rompecabezas era simplemente irresoluble por los humanos”, comenta el guía en alusión al cubo de Rubik, ante la mirada curiosa de las criaturas de piel verde, ojos de pescado y tentáculos en la cabeza.
En otra parte del museo, el guía presenta asientos de avión como “cámaras de tortura” y comenta que los humanos eran sujetos a las torturas por varias horas.
Al final de la visita al museo, el guía presenta uno de los más importantes legados de los humanos: “Lo más sorprendente son los aguacates de México. Siempre están en temporada así que los puedes comer todo el año”. Enseguida los extraterrestres devoran totopos con guacamole.
Washington Post ubicó al comercial en su lista de los 10 mejores, una distinción especial toda vez que los mensajes comerciales del evento son los más vistos del año, en esta ocasión a un costo de cinco millones de dólares por 30 segundos.
El comercial fue pagado por el grupo Avocados from México, en momentos que la venta de aguacates mexicanos en Estados Unidos creció más de 30 por ciento en la temporada de julio a junio, de acuerdo con su presidente Alvaro Luque.
El año pasado Avocados from México presentó un comercial igualmente exitoso sobre una parodia de los foros de reclutamiento de la NFL, en lugar de jugadores aparecían animales, granos y vegetales.
La lista la completan los comerciales de T-Mobile, Audi, Heinz, Bud Light, Axe, Subaru, Hyundai, Fitbit y Pepsi.
(Notimex)
cartierlovejesduas My name is Rachel Perry and I am PTCB Nationally Certified Parmacy Technician. I have 7 years inpatient and outpatient experience. I am 797 certified and have 2 years experience of full time IV Compounding. I currently live in Washington and will be moving to Alabama in November of 2012. I have previously worked for your company about 5 years ago in which still work at the hospital that hired me up through Career StaffRx. I had nothing but positive results through CareerStaffRx and would love to have that experience again.
love bracelet white gold price [url=http://www.beauty-bracelet.com/]love bracelet white gold price[/url]
cartierlovejesduas nothing on the possible suspect…illegal alien?
copie cartier bracelets love [url=http://www.bijouxpopulaire.com/tag/bracelet-cartier-replique]copie cartier bracelets love[/url]
cartierlovejesduas While I do most of your list, I tried two of them and stopped. The first was family cloth. I was the only one doing it, dropped many into the toilet on accident, and just came to the conclusion that it was better for our family to buy recycled toilet paper. The second was the produce bags. Every time I tried to use them at the store they would have to open them, take everything out to check and weight it, and then put it all back in the bags. Meanwhile, the line behind me was growing and you would have thought I had two heads by the looks I got. Maybe if I could find a store that was more open to the idea.
bracelet montre cartier santos 100 imitation [url=http://www.aaawatch.cn/fr/]bracelet montre cartier santos 100 imitation[/url]