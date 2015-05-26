Por Becarios Web

Dedican “El Juego” al menor que fue asesinado por cinco adolescentes

Redacción

Luis Fénix, un internauta chihuahuense compuso una canción dedicada al pequeño Christopher Raymundo, menor de 6 años de edad, que fue asesinado por cinco adolescentes.

El compositor de la canción expresó en su cuenta de Facebook que se encuentra consternado por el crimen cometido al niño.

El autor grabó la canción en su casa y la editó en la computadora personal, explicando que fue de manera sencilla y poco profesional pero aún así la quiso compartir en la red.

Sintió ganas de darla a conocer para no dejar el crimen impune.

Audio de la canción El Juego 

El menor fue víctima de sus amigos al jugar al "secuestro". Foto: Especial.

El menor fue víctima de sus amigos al jugar al “secuestro”. Foto: Especial.

 

17 Respuestas

  1. ig

    When I initially commented I appear to have clicked the
    -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time
    a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
    There has to be an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder
  4. Ardis

    Awesome blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew of any forums that cover the
    same topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to
    be a part of online community where I can get advice from other experienced people that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know.

    Thanks!

    Responder
  6. Jess

    Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found
    a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
    LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell
    someone!

    Responder
  7. Linette

    I’m pretty pleased to uncover this page. I want to to thank
    you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite
    to look at new things on your web site.

    Responder
  10. financial advisors

    I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this
    sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately
    stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am glad to convey that
    I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
    I such a lot undoubtedly will make certain to do not omit this site and give it a glance regularly.

    Responder
  13. Melina

    Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my web site
    so i got here to return the favor?.I am trying to to find things to improve
    my site!I assume its ok to use a few of your ideas!!

    Responder
  14. android car pc

    Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to take a look.
    I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Terrific blog and outstanding design.

    Responder
  16. Augusto de Arruda Botelho

    I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for excellent information I was looking for this information for
    my mission.

    Responder
  17. Itamar Serpa Fernandes

    I do not know whether it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing problems with your site.
    It appears as if some of the written text on your posts are
    running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me
    know if this is happening to them as well? This might be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen previously.

    Appreciate it

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.