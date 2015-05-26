Dedican “El Juego” al menor que fue asesinado por cinco adolescentes
Redacción
Luis Fénix, un internauta chihuahuense compuso una canción dedicada al pequeño Christopher Raymundo, menor de 6 años de edad, que fue asesinado por cinco adolescentes.
El compositor de la canción expresó en su cuenta de Facebook que se encuentra consternado por el crimen cometido al niño.
El autor grabó la canción en su casa y la editó en la computadora personal, explicando que fue de manera sencilla y poco profesional pero aún así la quiso compartir en la red.
Sintió ganas de darla a conocer para no dejar el crimen impune.
