Por Alonso Ceron

El club catarí Eljaish, informó mediante un comunicado que el delantero falleció por un paro, provocado por la peritonitis

18-Benitez-F2Redacción

Finalmente el club catarí Eljaish, oficializó que la muerte del ecuatoriano Christian Benítez se debió a un paro cardiaco; el equipo confirmó lo anterior mediante un comunicado en el que no ofreció más detalles.

Cabe recordar que el delantero falleció el lunes en el Hospital Al-Ahli, horas después de haber debutado con su nuevo equipo; la escuadra asiática ofreció una ceremonia ayer, previo a enviar el cuerpo del artillero a su país natal, en la que estuvieron presentes su esposa y familiares directos.

La junta directiva de la escuadra aseguró que asumirá los gastos de la repatriación del cadáver. “Nos aseguraremos de que su funeral esté a la altura de la reputación internacional del jugador”, mencionó el escrito.

EL MÉDICO SE QUEDA

Por otra parte el médico de la selección de Ecuador se quedará en el Qatar un par de días más para analizar la información que los doctores tienen respecto al fallecimiento de ‘Chucho’; los costos de su estadía serán cubiertos por el Eljaish.

“De momento no podemos hacer ninguna declaración oficial porque aún no tenemos el parte médico. Cuando el médico de la selección lo tenga y comparta podremos hablar al respecto”, aseguró la agregada cultural de legación ecuatoriana en Doha, Gabriela Ubidia.

Los restos del atacante serán velados en el coliseo Rumiñahui, según informó su padre, Ermen Benítez. Ahí se instalará una capilla y mañana se realizará su sepelio.

Aficionados de la selección ecuatoriana han expresado a través de las redes sociales su deseo de estar presentes pues consideran que Benítez, quien participó 58 veces con su combinado nacional y anotó 24 goles, era un ídolo para todos.

HOMENAJE EN VIDEO

Finalmente, América realizó un video que hizo público ayer por la tarde en la que le rinden tributo al ex ‘11’ de las Águilas. En la cinta de apenas tres minutos de duración, se aprecia una recopilación de sus goles más importantes y la leyenda “Un campeón nunca se va, siempre está entre nosotros”.

Imágenes de ‘Chucho’ junto a su familia y ex compañeros de equipo cierran la filmación mientras la afición le canta.

Fotos: Especial

