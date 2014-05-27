Por Jose Manuel Gutierrez Lopez

Los jóvenes nacidos aquí buscan que se abran espacios para la comunidad inmigrante

Futboleros. Nick y Nail Robles admiran a la ‘azteca’ Mónica Ocampo.

Virginia Alvarado

Nueva York.- Jóvenes mexica­no-estadounidenses valoran la herencia azteca con la que crecieron en barrios de la ciudad, donde las nuevas generaciones desean abrir espacios para la comunidad inmigrante.

“Mis hijas nacieron en El Bronx, aquí vivimos, ellas crecieron con la herencia que les dejamos de amar a nuestro México”, aseveró Miguel Flores, un padre de familia nativo del Estado de México.

Ambas jóvenes de 16 y 18 años de edad, participan activa­mente en grupos juveniles de su comunidad, como integrantes de equipos de karate y fútbol.

Además, Héctor Robles papá de Nick y Nail Robles, destacó que sus niños nacidos en la Urbe de Hierro, crecieron con valores tradicionales de los paisanos.

“Ellos nacieron aquí, todavía son pequeños y van a la escuela pero en su corazón se sienten mexicanos, en casa tenemos los valores de la familia como nos los enseñaron, respetar a los padres, saludar, ser buenos muchachos y estudiar”, acotó.

Victoria Ramírez, nativa de la localidad de Atlixco, Puebla, sostuvo que la herencia dejada a sus hijos son sus valores y amor por la patria que dejaron.

“Aquí en NY somos muchos mexicanos los que vivimos y nuestros hijos están creciendo, ya tenemos un concejal mexica­no en la ciudad y eso quiere decir que ganamos terreno”, dijo.

DOMINan Según el último censo de población, la cifra de nacimientos de paisanos aumentó, tan sólo en El Bronx, un 300 por ciento

Fotos: DIARIO DE MÉXICO usa| virginiaalvarado

