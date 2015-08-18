Se esperan lluvias de fuertes y temperaturas de hasta 40 grados centígrados
Notimex
La onda tropical 28 y dos canales de baja presión que se extienden sobre noroeste y occidente, mantendrán precipitaciones muy fuertes en el territorio poblano durante la semana, de acuerdo con el último reporte de la Comisión Nacional del Agua (Conagua).
El titular de la Dirección General de Protección Civil en el estado, Jesús Morales Rodríguez, explicó que dicha onda tropical se extienden sobre Noroeste y Occidente.
Las condiciones del clima también se deben a que en el Suroeste del territorio mexicano existe también la posible entrada de otra onda tropical (29) que producirán efectos de lluvias y altas temperaturas en la mayor parte del territorio mexicano.
En el pronóstico para el jueves, se mantiene este escenario con la entrada de humedad, tanto del océano Pacífico como del Golfo de México, en donde también se presenta un fenómeno anticiclónico que provoca temperaturas elevadas.
La conformación de estos sistemas meteorológicos provocará fuertes lluvias para la zona central del país, con granizo y tormentas eléctricas, principalmente en el sureste del territorio mexicano.
En Puebla se esperan lluvias de fuertes a muy fuertes (50 a 70 milímetros) y temperaturas de hasta 40 grados centígrados, en algunas regiones.
Morales Rodríguez reiteró que se tienen previstas acciones conjuntas con las áreas de Protección Civil municipal y las ocho coordinaciones regionales, y el área de Protección Civil del Ayuntamiento, junto con el Heroico Cuerpo de Bomberos mantienen operativos conjuntos.
Morales Rodríguez recomendó tomar las precauciones necesarias para enfrentar el cambio de temperaturas, como hidratarse, comer frutas ricas en vitamina C y en caso de lluvias intensas, cerrar puertas y ventanas antes de salir de casas.
Si debe manejar bajo estas condiciones, disminuya la velocidad y evite pasar por encharcamientos e inundaciones, agregó.
Cualquier reporte se puede hacer al número de atención 066 o al 2 46 27 50 de la Dirección General de Protección Civil del Estado (DGPCE).
