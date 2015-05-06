Documento revela que comandó el avión contra la montaña
Notimex
Un reporte publicado hoy por la Oficina francesa de Investigación de Accidentes Aéreos (BEA por su sigla en francés) ratificó hoy que el copiloto del avión de Germanwings estrelló voluntariamente el aparato en los Alpes franceses.
El copiloto del avión de Germanwings que se estrelló en los Alpes en marzo pasado comandó “intencionalmente” la caída del avión “hasta la colisión” del aparato en el suelo, precisó la BEA, organización oficial francesa que se encarga de investigar los accidentes aéreos.
El copiloto Andreas Lubitz “reguló intencionalmente las consignas del piloto automático para comandar una caída del avión hasta la colisión con la montaña”, subrayó el documento.
El reporte confirmó además la información publicada esta mañana por el diario alemán Bild que reportó que el piloto había realizado ya en el vuelo de ida entre Dusseldorf, Alemania, y Barcelona, España, un ensayo de descenso de altitud del avión.
“Varias selecciones temporales de altitud a cien pies habían sido registradas en el curso del descenso del vuelo anterior al del accidente, mientras que el copiloto estaba solo en el puesto de pilotaje”, precisó el informe.
Durante el vuelo de ida había “repetido esa acción”, pero sin “efecto importante” sobre el vuelo, comentó de su lado a la prensa el director de la BEA, Rémi Jouty.
El avión de la aerolínea alemana se estrelló en el vuelo de regreso entre la ciudad española de Barcelona y Dusseldorf con un resultado de 150 muertos, todos los ocupantes del aparato, un A320 fabricado por la empresa aeronáutica europea Airbus.
El informe, no definitivo sobre las causas del accidente, confirma la tesis mantenida por la Procuraduría de Marsella, sur de Francia, que acusó al copiloto Germanwings de estrellar voluntariamente el avión en los Alpes.
