El portero del Cruz Azul aseguró que primero debe regresar a un buen nivel para poder estar en Selección
Notimex Follow @Diariodemexusa
El guardameta del Cruz Azul, José de Jesús Corona, está decidido a volver a defender el arco de la Selección Mexicana de futbol como titular en el 2015, ya sea en Copa Oro o Copa América.
“El reto sería ir y jugar. Eso es algo muy importante y lo tengo bien claro. Ya decidirá Miguel Herrera a quién escoge, a quién no, pero yo voy a hacer mi trabajo aquí en Cruz Azul, ayudar a mis compañeros, hacer un muy buen Torneo (Clausura 2015), saldar cuentas con la afición y de ahí buscar un lugar en selección”, señaló ayer.
En rueda de prensa al final de la práctica, de cara al choque de la Fecha 2 ante Santos Laguna el sábado en el Estadio Azul, el portero tapatío hizo patente su anhelo por volver al Tricolor.
“Hay oportunidad de ir. La verdad es que siempre que estás en Selección sea donde sea siempre es una oportunidad importante, es algo que te pone muy contento, que te motiva y la verdad que me gustaría ir a jugar”, expuso.
“Primero tengo que mostrar capacidad, calidad, tengo que demostrar que estoy en buen momento para poderme ganar un lugar en selección”, comentó.
Tras recordar que ya fueron solucionados los malos entendidos con el técnico del conjunto nacional, Miguel Herrera, luego que éste divulgara que Corona se molestó al quedar como suplente durante la Copa del Mundo Brasil 2014, aceptó también que pasó por una baja de juego en el Apertura 2014.
“Eso se arregló (problemas con Herrera). Pusimos punto final y eso fue lo más sano, lo más maduro de ambas partes, y ahora empezamos de cero. Sabemos que hay que prepararse bien, queda camino todavía pero desde ahora hay que ponerse a trabajar”, manifestó.
Alemao, en duda
El refuerzo brasileño Alemao sufrió un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo y su debut ante Santos está en duda. Después del entrenamiento, fue llevado a un hospital para que le hicieran exámenes médicos.
Foto: Especial
It’s truly very complicated in this full of activity life to
listen news on TV, so I only use world wide web for that reason, and take the most up-to-date information.
I think the admin of this site is really working hard for his web site, since here every stuff is quality based data.
Definitely imagine that that you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the net the
easiest thing to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly
get annoyed at the same time as other folks think about issues that they plainly do
not realize about. You controlled to hit
the nail upon the highest and outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , people
can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thank you
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing for your rss feed and I am hoping
you write again soon!
For most up-to-date information you have to go to see internet and on web I found this site as a most excellent
site for most recent updates.
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and
am nervous about switching to another platform. I have
heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
It’s really a nice and helpful piece of information.
I am glad that you shared this useful information with us.
Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from
right here. I did however expertise some technical issues
using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site a lot of
times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing
with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail
and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content.
Make sure you update this again soon.
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the great effort.