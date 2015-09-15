Redacción
El Servicio Postal del Reino Unido, Roayl Mail, emitirá una colección especial de la saga Star Wars que incluye 18 timbres postales.
Algunos incluyen a personajes nuevos y por supuesto a los clásicos Darth Vader y Yoday más. También incluyen a algunos vehículos.
Actualmente puedes ordenarlos en preventa y será hasta el próximo 20 de octubre que salgan a la venta.
Los sellos están ilustrados por el artista británico Malcolm Tween. Cada retrato representa la visión de un Jedi, mostrando el futuro, el pasado o cosas nuevas y diversos lugares de las películas.
