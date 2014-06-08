Miguel Ángel Cotto dominó a Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez y es nuevo campeón medio del CMB
Redacción
Miguel Ángel Cotto se quedó con el título mundial de peso medio del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo luego de que derrotara al argentino Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martín4z por nocaut técnico en el décimo asalto del combate realizado en el Madison Square Garden de la ciudad de Nueva York.
El púgil boricua se vio mucho más agresivo desde el inicio del encuentro y en el primer episodio mandó al argentino a la lona en tres ocasiones.
Todo el pleito se mantuvo en este tenor, Cotto acertaba los golpes mientras Martínez trataba de aguantar el castigo el cual hizo mella en el pampero que en el noveno round volvió a tocar la lona por lo que recibió la cuenta de protección por parte del tercero sobre el encordado.
Ya para el inicio del décimo episodio, la esquina de ‘Maravilla’ decidió no dejarlo salir para evitar exponer al peleador a un mayor daño.
De esta manera Miguel Ángel Cotto se colgó su cuarto cinturón mundial en distintas divisiones (superligero, welter, superwelter y medio), además de poner su record en 39 victorias, 32 por la vía del cloroformo, y cuatro derrotas.
Foto:Especial
