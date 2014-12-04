El portugués también está nominado al Balón de Oro
Notimex
El delantero del Real Madrid, el portugués Cristiano Ronaldo, recibió este jueves en Valdebebas el premio al mejor goleador del 2013, otorgado por la Federación Internacional de Historia y Estadística del Futbol (IFFHS).
El vicepresidente de la organización, Robert Ley, le entregó el distintivo al atacante “merengue” por sus 25 goles en las competiciones continentales a nivel club y con la selección nacional.
En el 2013, el goleador blanco marcó 16 tantos con el club madridista en la Liga de Campeones de Europa y nueve dianas con Portugal.
“CR-7” sumó en dicho año un total de 69 tantos, entre Liga de España, Copa del Rey, Champions y selección.
En la actualidad, Ronaldo buscará obtener otro galardón el lunes 12 de enero del 2015 cuando se entregue el FIFA Balón de Oro, para el que está nominado junto a sus compañeros de profesión, el atacante argentino del Barcelona, Lionel Messi y el portero alemán del Bayer Munich, Manuel Neuer.
