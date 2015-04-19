El anagrama que ya identifica los sitios electrónicos de la ex secretaria de Estado
Notimex
El nuevo logo de campaña de la precandidata demócrata a la Presidencia de Estados Unidos, Hillary Clinton, fue fustigado por expertos en diseño gráfico y aún miembros de su propio partido.
El controvertido anagrama que ya identifica los sitios electrónicos de la ex secretaria de Estado, incluyendo sus páginas en las redes sociales Facebook y Twitter, presenta una letra “H” en azul con una flecha roja apuntado hacia la derecha.
Diseñadores gráficos fustigaron el simbolismo implícito por el uso del color rojo distintivo del Partido Republicano y un supuesto mensaje equivocado sugiriendo una tendencia política de derecha más acorde con la de sus adversarios políticos.
Múltiples versiones de especialistas en la creación de un concepto a través de imágenes y letras inundan los sitios electrónicos con sugerencias de cambios al logotipo realizado por Rick Wolf, un diseñador gráfico independiente para la campaña de la aspirante presidencial demócrata.
David Axelrod, estratega en jefe de la campaña presidencial de Barack Obama, dijo no ser un gran admirador de distintivo seleccionado por Clinton y señaló que un logo debería llevar un mensaje. “No estoy seguro de cuál es el mensaje en este logo”, manifestó.
“¿Por qué es tan terrible el logo de Hillary?”, cuestionó por su parte el diario The Washington Post.
La función central del logotipo de distinguir la campaña fue vapuleada en internet al compararla con otros anagramas incluyendo el de la empresa de mensajería Fedex y el que usa la organización que publica información secreta, WikiLeaks.
Un sondeo entre transeúntes realizado por el conductor de un programa de variedades, Jimmy Kimmel, generó respuestas de confusión e indignación luego de presentar logotipos falso al público que incluyeron imágenes de mariguana y senos femeninos.
