La Máquina busca meterse a la final del Mundial de Clubes a costa del equipo español, instancia a la que nunca ha llegado un cuadro mexicano
Redacción @DDMexico
El Cruz Azul quiere hacer historia y ser el primer equipo mexicano en meterse a la final del Mundial de Clubes, sin embargo tendrá que eliminar al mejor club del mundo, el Real Madrid.
El cuadro cementero se mide hoy con el cuadro español con la etiqueta de víctima, pues no es favorito, y aunque lo reconocen, confían en dar la sorpresa.
“Es obvio que el favorito es el Madrid. Nadie cree en que podamos ganar, salvo nosotros mismos que sí creemos.
“Tenemos con qué hacer un partido al mejor equipo del mundo”, indicó Luis Fernando Tena en la conferencia de prensa previa, al tiempo de asegurar que hará cambios en su alineación con relación al duelo de Cuartos ante el Western Sydney.
“Las sensaciones son muy lindas. No todos los días se juega un Mundial. Será un partido difícil pero queremos hacer historia”, dijo en el mismo sentido el delantero Mariano Pavone.
En el historial del Mundial de Clubes, los equipos mexicanos nunca han accedido al juego final, lo más que han alcanzado es un par de terceros lugares, con Necaxa en el año 2000 y Monterrey en el 2012.
Por el otro lado, y pese a ser favoritos para ganar el torneo, el cuadro merengue toma las cosas con calma y aseguran respetar a su rival mexicano.
“Es un equipo mexicano con experiencia, tiene jugadores que han estado en España, conocen el estilo de nuestro juego.
Todos los equipos en una Semifinal son peligrosos; tenemos que hacer un partido fuerte. El Cruz Azul hace un buen futbol utilizando las características que tiene”, dijo en conferencia de prensa Carlo Ancelotti.
“Aquí están todos los campeones. Quizá nuestra calidad es superior, pero hay que jugar los partidos. Todos los que están aquí lo merecen. Es un gran campeonato, mucha gente mira este torneo”, refirió.
Para el defensa portugués Pepe no hay secretos y si quieren vencer hoy a Cruz Azul deberán preparar de buena manera el compromiso.
“Nosotros por la historia del Madrid partimos como favoritos. Como jugadores y el Madrid tenemos que reconocerlo.
Tenemos que tener la misma humildad y espero seguir así con mis compañeros.”, aseguró.
Foto: Especial
