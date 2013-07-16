Billy Álvarez no quiere forzarlo a quedarse, pero quiere recuperar su inversión
Pese a no querer retener a Teófilo Gutiérrez a la fuerza, Cruz Azul tampoco quiere dejarlo ir a medio año de haber adquirido 50% de los derechos federativos pues quieren recuperar y hacer crecer su inversión.
Luego de que se desatara la polémica porque ‘Teo’ hizo públicas sus intenciones de dejar a ‘La Máquina’ para marcharse con River Plate de Argentina, Guillermo Álvarez, presidente del Club, confió a medios de comunicación que el ofrecimiento de la escuadra sudamericana “no conviene, no es atractivo”.
Álvarez, al igual que el defensa de su equipo, Gerardo Flores, recordó que en el futbol, “lo único indispensable…es el balón”, aunque sí confirmó la presentación de una atractiva contrapropuesta por el goleador colombiano.
Además, el presidente cementero le recordó al jugador que aún le quedan dos años y medio para terminar su contrato y admitió que aunque no está molesto, “sí desconcierta” que otro club inquiete a su flamante ariete.
Foto: Especial
Unquestionably consider that which you said. Your favorite
reason appeared to be on the net the easiest
factor to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst
other folks consider issues that they just don’t understand about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing without having
side effect , other people could take a signal.
Will probably be again to get more. Thanks
If some one wishes to be updated with latest technologies afterward he must be visit this site and be up
to date daily.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking the time and actual effort to create a great article… but
what can I say… I hesitate a lot and don’t seem
to get nearly anything done.
It’s really very complicated in this active life to
listen news on Television, therefore I simply use world wide web for
that reason, and obtain the newest information.
Since the admin of this site is working, no doubt very shortly it will
be famous, due to its quality contents.
This post is genuinely a good one it assists new net users, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Very nice post. I absolutely love this website.
Continue the good work!
Wow, that’s what I was looking for, what a material! existing here at this web site, thanks admin of
this website.
Hi there, I enjoy reading all of your article. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this web site; this blog
contains remarkable and genuinely fine information in favor of readers.