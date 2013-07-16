Por Fernando Gonzalez

Billy Álvarez no quiere forzarlo a quedarse, pero quiere recuperar su inversión

2013_1_30_oM4u5fE8Rzp2yxhTimQhu7Redacción

Pese a no querer retener a Teófilo Gutiérrez a la fuerza, Cruz Azul tampoco quiere dejarlo ir a medio año de haber adquirido 50% de los derechos federativos pues quieren recuperar y hacer crecer su inversión.

Luego de que se desatara la polémica porque ‘Teo’ hizo públicas sus intenciones de dejar a ‘La Máquina’ para marcharse con River Plate de Argentina, Guillermo Álvarez, presidente del Club, confió a medios de comunicación que el ofrecimiento de la escuadra sudamericana “no conviene, no es atractivo”.

Álvarez, al igual que el defensa de su equipo, Gerardo Flores, recordó que en el futbol, “lo único indispensable…es el balón”, aunque sí confirmó la presentación de una atractiva contrapropuesta por el goleador colombiano.

Además, el presidente cementero le recordó al jugador que aún le quedan dos años y medio para terminar su contrato y admitió que aunque no está molesto, “sí desconcierta” que otro club inquiete a su flamante ariete.

