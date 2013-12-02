Definen fechas y horarios de las semifinales del Torneo Apertura 2013; se jugarán jueves y domingo
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Los choques de semifinales del Apertura 2013 lucen parejos y ya tienen cita, los mismos días, jueves y domingo. El más atractivo futbolísticamente es Santos ante León y abre en la ‘Ciudad donde la vida no vale nada’; América contra Toluca comienza en el Nemesio Diez.
En el Nou Camp, a las 22:06 horas, comenzará la batalla, en busca de la final de la Liga MX, entre ‘Guerreros’ y Panzas verdes’, la cual se definirá tres días después en el Territorio Santos Modelo, a las 21:00.
La siguiente llave, entre ‘El Ave’ y ‘Diablos’, se disputará primero en terreno escarlata, el jueves a las 20:00 horas; la vuelta será en el Estadio Azteca, el domingo a las 18:00 horas.
Partidos de ida
Jueves:
Toluca-América, Nemesio Diez, 20:00 horas.
León-Santos, Nou Camp, 22:06 horas.
Partidos de vuelta
Domingo:
América-Toluca, Azteca, 18:00 horas.
Santos Laguna-León, Corona 21:00 horas.
Foto: Especial
Good response in return of this matter with firm arguments and telling all regarding that.
It’s really a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared
this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not
sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions?
With thanks
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of
this website; this weblog contains remarkable and genuinely
excellent information in support of readers.
Hello, its pleasant piece of writing regarding media print, we all know media
is a great source of facts.
Hi there I am so grateful I found your website, I really
found you by accident, while I was browsing on Aol for something
else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks for
a incredible post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
to look over it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.