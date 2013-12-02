Por César Fabián Perez

Definen fechas y horarios de las semifinales del Torneo Apertura 2013; se jugarán jueves y domingo

Tolucausa-01-01

Buscan la final del Apertura 2013.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Los choques de semifinales del Apertura 2013 lucen parejos y ya tienen cita, los mismos días, jueves y domingo. El más atractivo futbolísticamente es Santos ante León y abre en la ‘Ciudad donde la vida no vale nada’; América contra Toluca comienza en el Nemesio Diez.

En el Nou Camp, a las 22:06 horas, comenzará la batalla, en busca de la final de la Liga MX, entre ‘Guerreros’ y Panzas verdes’, la cual se definirá tres días después en el Territorio Santos Modelo, a las 21:00.

La siguiente llave, entre ‘El Ave’ y ‘Diablos’, se disputará primero en terreno escarlata, el jueves a las 20:00 horas; la vuelta será en el Estadio Azteca, el domingo a las 18:00 horas.

Partidos de ida

Jueves:

Toluca-América, Nemesio Diez, 20:00 horas.

León-Santos, Nou Camp, 22:06 horas.

Partidos de vuelta

Domingo:

América-Toluca, Azteca, 18:00 horas.

Santos Laguna-León, Corona 21:00 horas.

 

Foto: Especial

