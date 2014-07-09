La actriz ya tenía un año viviendo con su novio, pero una vez que lo terminó regresó con el afamado futbolista mexicano
Redacción
Ciudad de México.- Hace unas semanas Rossana Nájera confirmó por todos los medios el final de su relación amorosa, de tres años, con el actor Jorge Luis Vázquez, quien supuestamente le había sido infiel.
“Tengo la conciencia muy limpia, no sé si hay algo más que no tiene que ver conmigo, tampoco creo que con Jorge Luis, pero no hay que meter las manos al fuego por nadie”, declaraba la actriz a los medios.
Sin embargo, un allegado del actor, y en su defensa, explicó que la verdadera razón de la ruptura fue un tercero en discordia: Cuauhtémoc Blanco, pues Jorge decidió poner fin a su romance con la actriz debido a los mensajes subidos de tono que el futbolista y su entonces novia se mandaban.
“Es cierto que su relación acabó, pero no fue como se dijo, la verdad es que fue él quien le puso un alto a Rossana. Todos pensábamos que Jorge iba a ser el bueno en su vida, pero ella metió la pata”, reveló la fuente a la revista Tvnotas.
“Jorge empezó a notar comportamientos extraños en ella y hace unos días se quedó pasmado cuando descubrió un mensaje muy comprometedor que Cuauhtémoc la había mandado a Rossana y aunque le dolió en el alma tomó la decisión de terminar definitivamente”, dijo.
Y aunque al parecer la pareja vivía una relación envidiable y llena de confianza, es un hecho que para Nájera donde hubo fugo cenizas quedan, pues después de su separación con el ahora comentarista nunca perdieron contacto, tanto así que decidió alcanzarlo en Brasil, justo antes de que Blanco empezara su trabajo en el Mundial.
“Tengo entendido que se vieron un par de veces, pero en realidad ‘Cuauh’ jamás quitó el dedo del renglón con ella y gracias a eso siguieron en comunicación. Lo que más le dolió (a Jorge Luis) fue ver las pláticas entre ellos justo cuando ella acababa de regresar de Brasil, se había ido para allá”, confesó.
Números:
2004 la actriz y el futbolista comienzan a salir.
2008 el mexicano es captado con otra mujer.
2010 Blanco le da a Nájera un anillo, pero aún así terminan.
2011 la actriz comienza una relación con Vázquez.
2014 después de ocho meses en unión libre se separan.
Hasta chamacos. Rossana y Jorge Luis no habían hablado de una boda aún, pero sí de que ya tenían planes de tener hijos.
Foto: Especial
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
Asking questions are actually nice thing if you are not understanding something entirely, however this paragraph provides pleasant
understanding even.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web address and thought I might as well check things
out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page again.
Simply wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is just cool and i could
assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with
your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated
with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog
and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Wow, this paragraph is good, my sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to tell her.
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
Yes! Finally something about read travel emails.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on self motivation. Regards
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It will always be interesting to read through articles from other writers and use a little something from their sites.
Very good info. Lucky me I ran across your blog
by accident (stumbleupon). I have book-marked
it for later!
I seriously love your site.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you develop this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m
hoping to create my very own blog and would like to know where you got this from
or what the theme is called. Kudos!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as
you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a weblog site?
The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been a little
bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent idea
Thank you, I’ve recently been searching for info
about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve
came upon so far. However, what in regards to the bottom line?
Are you certain in regards to the supply?
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally
different subject but it has pretty much the same
page layout and design. Outstanding choice of
colors!
whoah this weblog is excellent i like reading your posts. Keep up the great
work! You realize, a lot of persons are looking round
for this information, you could aid them greatly.