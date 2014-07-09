Por César Fabián Perez

La actriz ya tenía un año viviendo con su novio, pero una vez que lo terminó regresó con el afamado futbolista mexicano

‘Donde hubo fuego…’

Mete gol. La relación entre la actriz y el futbolista fue polémica debido a infidelidades de él.

Redacción

Ciudad de México.- Hace unas semanas Rossana Nájera con­firmó por todos los medios el final de su relación amorosa, de tres años, con el actor Jorge Luis Vázquez, quien supuestamente le había sido infiel.

“Tengo la conciencia muy limpia, no sé si hay algo más que no tiene que ver conmigo, tampoco creo que con Jorge Luis, pero no hay que meter las manos al fuego por nadie”, de­claraba la actriz a los medios.

Sin embargo, un allegado del actor, y en su defensa, explicó que la verdadera ra­zón de la ruptura fue un tercero en discordia: Cuauhtémoc Blan­co, pues Jorge decidió poner fin a su romance con la actriz debido a los mensajes subidos de tono que el futbolista y su entonces novia se mandaban.

“Es cierto que su relación acabó, pero no fue como se dijo, la verdad es que fue él quien le puso un alto a Rossana. Todos pensábamos que Jorge iba a ser el bueno en su vida, pero ella metió la pata”, reveló la fuente a la revista Tvnotas.

“Jorge empezó a notar com­portamientos extraños en ella y hace unos días se quedó pasma­do cuando descubrió un men­saje muy comprometedor que Cuauhtémoc la había mandado a Rossana y aunque le dolió en el alma tomó la decisión de termi­nar definitivamente”, dijo.

Y aunque al parecer la pareja vivía una relación envi­diable y llena de con­fianza, es un hecho que para Nájera donde hubo fugo cenizas quedan, pues después de su separación con el ahora co­mentarista nunca perdieron contacto, tanto así que decidió alcanzarlo en Brasil, justo antes de que Blanco empezara su trabajo en el Mundial.

“Tengo entendido que se vieron un par de veces, pero en realidad ‘Cuauh’ jamás quitó el dedo del renglón con ella y gra­cias a eso siguieron en comunica­ción. Lo que más le dolió (a Jorge Luis) fue ver las pláticas entre ellos justo cuando ella acababa de regresar de Brasil, se había ido para allá”, confesó.

Números:

2004 la actriz y el futbolista comienzan a salir.

2008 el mexicano es captado con otra mujer.

2010 Blanco le da a Nájera un anillo, pero aún así terminan.

2011 la actriz comienza una relación con Vázquez.

2014 después de ocho meses en unión libre se separan.

Hasta chamacos. Rossana y Jorge Luis no habían hablado de una boda aún, pero sí de que ya tenían planes de tener hijos.

 

Foto: Especial

