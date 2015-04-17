El polémico jugador mexicano, resaltó que lo único que va extrañar es la convivencia con sus compañeros
El final de la carrera de Cuauhtémoc Blanco está muy cerca. El atacante del Puebla planeaba jugar su último encuentro mañana contra Atlas, pero clasificar a la Final de la Copa MX cambió sus planes, por lo que dirá adiós al futbol el martes, contra Chivas.
En una entrevista para la cadena ESPN, Blanco charló con José Luis Sánchez Solá, el Chelís, a quien aseguró estar harto del futbol, por lo que una vez que se retire no estará al pendiente de lo que suceda en las canchas.
“Estoy hasta la madre del futbol, no lo busco en la televisión”, comentó el veterano jugador, quien rechazó un homenaje del América en su última visita al estadio Azteca.
“Me querían hacer un homenaje cuando vine al Azteca, pero yo les dije que no, me querían dar una plaquita… No se me hizo justo. Esas pinches plaquitas las consigues en el Zócalo”, dijo el tres veces mundialista.
A sólo unos días de retirarse, Blanco comentó que extrañará la convivencia con sus compañeros de profesión.
“Soy muy bromista y me encanta hacerle bromas a mis compañeros. A final de cuentas en estos días lo que me queda es disfrutarlos al máximo con mis compañeros, realmente lo voy a extrañar”, declaró.
Foto: Mexsport
