Por Roberto Badillo Alvarez

El delantero aseguró que debería copiarse el sistema de competencia

Cubo

El delantero juega actualmente con el Houston

Redacción.- La forma en la que la MLS ha crecido despierta la atención del delantero mexicano Erik Torres, actual jugador del Dynamo de Houston. El exjugador de las Chivas aseguró que el sistema con el que trabaja el futbol de Estados Unidos debería ser copiado en la Liga MX, para que ésta también pueda crecer.

“Hay muchas cosas de acá que me gustaría que hubiera en la liga mexicana. En un futuro por esos pequeños detalles, va a terminar marcando la diferencia y muchos jugadores mexicanos van a querer venir acá”, indicó al portal mexicano Mediotiempo respecto a la cantidad y calidad de los estadios, así como otros aspectos relacionados con la puntualidad de los pagos.

“Yo he tenido compañeros que me comentan que tienen la falta de pago, que se retrasan, que les deben meses, hay equipos que no quieren pagar, que tienes que recurrir a la Federación o ese tipo de cosas. Son cosas que acá no pasan”.

Descartó que el nivel del juego sea inferior y destacó le llegada de Giovani Dos Santos al Galaxy, con el que ha brillado en sus primeros partidos. Además, indicó que tanto él como Dos Santos crecen en lo futbolístico, por lo que aún piensan en la Selección Mexicana.

Foto: Mexsport

