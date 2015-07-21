El gobernador de Oaxaca derogó hoy el organismo rector de la educación
Redacción
Después de anunciar en la mañana de hoy el decreto de derogación del Instituto de Educación Pública de Oaxaca (IEEPO), que regía con las funciones de una secretaría, con motivo de que estaba controlado por la sección 22 del CNTE, el gobernador Gabino Cué anunció por la tarde que el nuevo organismo estará presidido por Moisés Robles, quien estaba al frente del organismo desaparecido.
“Él estuvo al frente del viejo IEEPO y hoy tiene conocimiento de lo que es el nuevo instituto, sus nuevas funciones y en las próximas horas se constituirá el consejo director y en los próximos días se darán los nombramientos de los integrantes del consejo”, dijo en entrevista radial.
“Tengo muchos años con él, lo conozco desde hace más de ocho años, es abogado y en esta transición su presencia ahí es relevante”, argumentó.
Cué pidió a la sección 22 de la CNTE, que ya se ha manifestado en contra de su decisión y realizó hoy bloqueos en calles de la capital oaxaqueña, a realizar manifestaciones dentro del marco de la ley, porque, advirtió, “de lo contrario se actuará.”
Hasta su desaparición hoy, el 82 por ciento del personal del IEEPO era de miembros del CNTE. El pasado jueves, el gobernador había negado en decalaraciones periodísticas que se estuviese trabajando en cambios en el IEEPO.
Del personal del organismo, sus 290 integrantes serán regresados a sus trabajos en escuelas ya que tomaron licencias para estar allí, o en su defecto serán cesados.
It’s going to be end of mine day, however before ending I am reading this fantastic paragraph to increase my knowledge.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right
here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly
the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am
a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we have
developed some nice methods and we are looking to exchange solutions with
others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.
I just like the valuable information you supply for your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and test once more here frequently.
I am quite certain I’ll be told lots of new stuff right right here!
Best of luck for the next!
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing,
thus he/she desires to be available that in detail, so that
thing is maintained over here.
hi!,I really like your writing very much! proportion we
be in contact more about your article on AOL? I require a
specialist on this area to resolve my problem. May be that’s you!
Looking ahead to see you.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness
and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a very good
job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick
for me on Chrome. Outstanding Blog!
This paragraph will assist the internet visitors for creating new web site or even a weblog from start
to end.
I need to to thank you for this wonderful read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it.
I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you post…