Los polémicos drones que el Ejército Norteamericano utiliza en sus guerras, también son usados para vigilar a sus propios ciudadanos, según admitió Robert Mueller, titular de la Oficina Federal de Investigaciones.
Mueller explicó que el uso de drones en EU es limitado y agregó que la agencia se encuentra en la etapa inicial del proceso para elaborar las guías que gobernarán su despliegue a fin de asegurarse que no infrinja las libertades civiles.
“Si usamos drones en EU para vigilancia, pero nuestra flota es pequeña y su uso es limitado”, respondió Mueller al ser cuestionado al respecto el comparecer ayer en el Comité Judicial del Senado.
El funcionario no ofreció detalles sobre el tipo de drones que opera el FBI en EU, que junto a los departamentos de Defensa y Seguridad Interna son las únicas dependencias con esta capacidad.
Mueller insistió que en el caso de la FBI el uso de drones en EU “es muy ocasional y es utilizado generalmente en incidentes particulares donde uno necesita contar con esta capacidad”.
Cuestionado sobre la cooperación con otras agencias de gobierno que cuentan con tecnología similar, como el DHS y el Pentágono, Mueller dijo desconocerla.
