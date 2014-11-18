Los ‘soñadores’ que se hayan graduado de una High School serán elegibles para apoyo de la Universidad estatal
Redacción
Nueva York.- En tiempos en que congresistas republicanos evalúan eliminar el programa de Acción Diferida -que exenta de deportación y da trabajo a los dreamers- la Universidad de Nueva York anunció que financiará los estudios universitarios de indocumentados.
El programa evaluará la necesidad económica y las fortalezas académicas de los jóvenes ‘soñadores’.
Según la New York University los solicitantes serían elegibles para las mismas oportunidades que aquellos con ciudadanía estadounidense.
Lo anterior fue decidido tras analizar que cada año, aproximadamente cuatro mil 500 jóvenes ‘sin papeles’ se gradúan de las escuelas secundarias, pero sólo el 5 o 10% puede inscribirse a una universidad, por la falta de recursos económicos.
Si estás interesado en ver si calificas para obtener el apoyo monetario puedes acudir a la Oficina de Asistencia Económica de la Universidad de Nueva York, 25 West 4th Street, 1st Floor, Nueva York.
También puedes visitar la página https://www.nyu.edu/ financial.aid/forms/undocumented. html, donde se explican a detalle los requisitos que debes de cumplir.
Entre ellos se encuentran que el alumno haya estado los tres años naturales anteriores a 2015.
La confirmación de la asistencia del estudiante en una escuela secundaria en el estado o, si su domicilio es en el Empire State, pero el joven asistió a la escuela secundaria en un estado diferente, la confirmación de que se graduó en una escuela de Estados Unidos.
Además debe presentar su Número de Identificación Personal del Contribuyente (ITIN). Cabe destacar que esta sería una buena oportunidad para aquellos que quieran finalizar su carrera profesional, ya que hasta el momento el Acta del Sueño estatal no ha sido aprobada por el gobernador Andrew Cuomo.
Por el momento, grupos promigrantes y defensores están enviando peticiones en línea para exigir que Cuomo dé la mano a ‘soñadores’ y apruebe el Dream Act .
La carta puede firmarse, vía web, en la siguiente página electrónica: https://www.change. org/.
ITIN para migrantes
El ITIN es un número de identificación para individuos que no pueden obtener un número de Seguro Social para declarar sus impuestos y recibir un reembolso por ingresos retenidos por la oficina de impuestos (IRS). Para conseguirlo necesitas llenar el formulario W-7 y tu declaración de impuestos. Si necesitas más información al respecto acude a cualquier Centro de Ayuda al Contribuyente del IRS (TAC, por sus siglas en inglés) en EU o visita la página: http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/iw7sp.pdf.
Foto: Especial
