El Consulado ofrecerá charlas gratuitas sobre el tema
Nueva York.- Con el fin de que las mujeres que radican en Nueva York que sufren violencia doméstica sepan cómo denunciar cuanto antes esta situación, no solamente para protegerse ellas sino también a sus hijos el Consulado General de México en NY ubicado en el 27 East de la 39 St. Manhattan, dará hoy pláticas gratuitas respecto al tema.
Las charlas informativas se llevarán a cabo a de las 10 de la mañana a las 12 de la tarde y serán impartidas por un abogado del Centro de Justicia Familiar (FCJ, en inglés).
Cabe recordar que dichos centros reúnen en un solo lugar todos los servicios que pueden necesitar, contando hasta con guardería infantil para que la madre pueda asesorarse sin tener que preocuparse de dónde deja a los niños.
Durante su primera visita se reunirá con un especialista de admisión que hablará con usted sobre los servicios que necesita. Esta persona fijará una cita para usted con un coordinador de servicios quien le explicará y ayudará a obtener acceso a los servicios del Centro. También hay otros sitios en los que las personas pueden acudir con sus queridas mascotas.
Foto: Especial
