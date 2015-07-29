El exfuncionario cambió de giro en Acapulco

Por Brenda Fonseca

Cuentan en mi tierra que… alguien me explique, ¿pos no que de los pobres era el reino de los cielos? O sea que los mexicanos tenemos asegurado un lugarcito allá cerca de Chuchito (Dios), en especial los de Oaxaca, ya que en los últimos dos años más de 441 mil 800 oxaqueños se sumaron a los índices de pobreza y pobreza extrema, según datos del Consejo Nacional de Evaluación de la Política de Desarrollo Social.

¿Entons, es bueno o malo ser pobre ante los ojos del Creador? Pregunto esto porque el obispo de la Diócesis de Córdoba, Veracruz, Monseñor Eduardo Patiño Leal, admitió que somos pobres y en vez de darle gusto replicó a los gobiernos federal y estatal pa’ que revisen los programas contra la pobreza, además dijo que la corrupción y desvío de recursos son los principales problemas.

Exfuncionario cambia de giro

Pa’ que vean que el curita no anda tan herrado, don Armando González Valeriano pasó de ser subdirector de Tránsito municipal de Acapulco, Guerrero, en el gobierno de Manuel Añorve Baños (2009-2012), a estar a cargo de las operaciones del Cártel Independiente de Acapulco (CIDA) en el municipio de Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo.

De acuerdo a datos proporcionados de la Comisión Nacional de Seguridad, este exfuncionario de 32 años cambió de dirigir el tránsito a orquestar los asesinatos, secuestros, extorsiones y distribución de droga del CIDA. Pero ojo, quizá muchos no se acuerden, pero aquí estoy pa’ recordárselas, en el buen sentido de la palabra, pues González Valeriano desapareció del mapa en marzo de 2010.

Añorve argumentó una presunta incapacidad médica, cuando en realidad un comando armado entró a buscarlo en sus oficinas, sin encontrarlo.

¿Y los 14 artesanos desaparecidos?

Hablando de olvidos, parece que a las autoridades de la comunidad de San Simón Yehualtepec, Puebla, se les olvidó el caso de los 14 artesanos desaparecidos en 2011, cuando emigraron al Norte del país.

Ordiano Ramírez, sacerdote de este lugar, dijo que ha preguntado cómo va la cosa, pero es obvio que ya le dieron carpetazo. Fíjense que el curita no se equivoca, pues autoridades municipales dijeron desconocer el caso, pues no existe un expediente ni número de averiguación, así que de los artesanos ni de sus pertenencias se supo nada, lo cual ha mortificado a varias madres como a doña Irma Castro Domínguez, quien dijo que su hijo (Simón Castro Domínguez ) en octubre cumplirá –“porque no está muerto” dijo- 18 años, pero no lo ve desde hace cuatro cuando decidió irse a trabajar ya que deseaba tener dinero para seguir estudiando.

Y así van las cosas en mi tierra.

[email protected]