Hay graves daños en 109 municipios
Tras el paso de la tormenta tropical Barry, la Secretaría de Gobernación emitió una Declaratoria de Emergencia en 109 municipios entre los que destacan Cazones de Herrera, Cerro Azul, Chontla, Gutiérrez Zamora, Naranjos Amatlán, Pánuco, Tihuatlán y Tuxpan.
Entre los municipios que recibirán apoyo se cuentan: Acajete, Acatlán, Actopan, Altotonga, Alto Lucero, Atzalan, Banderilla, Coacoatzintla, Coatepec, Colipa, Ixhuacán de Los Reyes, Ixtaczoquitlán, Jalacingo, Jilotepec, Juchique de Ferrer, La Antigua, Las Minas, Las Vigas, Mariano Escobedo, Manlio Fabio Altamirano, Martínez de La Torre, Misantla, Naolinco, Nautla, Paso de Ovejas, Perote, Puente Nacional, Rafael Lucio, San Rafael, Tecolutla, Tepetlán, Tlapacoyan, Tonayán, Úrsulo Galván, Vega de Alatorre, Xalapa, Xico y Yecuatla.
En un censo realizado por la dependencia, se obtuvo el registro de cinco mil 282 viviendas afectadas en 138 colonias y 187 comunidades. Además hay 103 caminos y 36 puentes dañados.
Aunque ya todos los ríos y afluentes regresaron a sus niveles normales, el registro de corrientes desbordadas fue de 44, así como 63 deslaves, cinco socavamientos y tres hundimientos. La alerta se mantiene pues se avecinan más lluvias.
