Nueva York.- Sin duda alguna existen diferentes maneras de promocionar el turismo hacia un país, pero pocas con la particularidad que tiene el trabajo de María Esperanza Bejarano, quien planifica eventos sociales y corporativos en México, para personas particulares o empresas de EU.
La defeña, con un título en Contaduría y Finanzas en el Tecnológico de Monterrey en México, llegó en febrero de 2012 a NY con el sueño de realizar su propio proyecto empresarial y lo logró.
Su idea se centró en organizar bodas, XV años y eventos para compañías del sector privado establecidas en Nueva York, Connecticut y NJ.
“Los puntos geográficos que han despertado mayor interés por parte de los clientes hasta el momento han sido: Riviera Maya, Cabo San Lucas, San Miguel de Allende y Morelos, de igual manera playas mexicanas y ciudades coloniales mexicanas”, comenta.
Además explica que siempre tuvo curiosidad por las manualidades y la cocina por lo que asistió a varios cursos en el DF.
“Comencé con despedidas de solteras para algunos miembros de la familia o amigos y eventos de baby shower. En esos tiempos incluso era miembro de la asociación de alumnos del instituto donde estudiaba, y algunos de ellos también eran parte de mi cartera de clientes”, indica.
Sin embargo, Bejarano detalla que iniciar este proyecto no fue tan complicado, ya que tenía experiencia, pues en el DF tuvo un pequeño negocio llamado Bon Giorno, donde ofrecía desayunos gourmet en canastas.
“Me las pedían para ser obsequiadas en cumpleaños, aniversarios o también para formular propuestas matrimoniales, la mayor cantidad personas estaban vinculadas a corporaciones”, asegura.
Actualmente Bejarano cuenta con su certificación como Wedding Planner en Wagner College en Staten Island, lo cual también considera otra meta cumplida.
“He ido realizando poco a poco mis sueños, comenzando desde cero y haciendo muchos sacrificios para poder brindar felicidad, y también un buen servicio”, menciona.
Cabe destacar que Bejarano cuida con detalle cada uno de los aspectos de las bodas, como si fuera la suya. “Soy perfeccionista. Mi especialidad para las bodas son las barras de dulces en ellas incorporo una mezcla en sabores y texturas de México y Estados Unidos. Uso ingredientes y aromas que representan ambas culturas”, finaliza.
Foto: Maria Esperanza Bejarano / Cortesía
