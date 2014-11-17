Para medirse a Bielorrusia, el técnico del TRI anunció el cuadro que iniciará, destacan ‘Tecatito’ Corona y Jonathan
El técnico de la Selección Mexicana, Miguel Herrera, confirmó la mañana de ayer la alineación que usará para el último compromiso del combinado tricolor para este año frente a Bielorrusia, donde presenta una equipo completamente diferente a la que usó en la victoria ante Holanda.
El equipo que estará el martes en el Estadio Borisov Arena son: Alfredo Talavera en la portería, Paul Aguilar, Hugo Rodríguez, Julio Domínguez, Luis Venegas y Miguel Ponce en defensa; Jonathan dos Santos, Jesús Corona y Alfonso González en el medio campo, dejando a Raúl Jiménez y Giovani en el ataque.
El volante del Atlas, Ponchito González, aseguró que tiene que aprovechar su oportunidad, ya que sólo así podrá demostrar que tiene madera para estar en el TRI.
“Tengo que aprovechar cada momento que esté dentro del campo para seguir estando acá en la Selección y poder disfrutar del equipo, que es algo muy bonito”, aseguró.
Foto: Especial
