La liga MX dio a conocer cuándo se jugarán los Cuartos de Final
Redacción
La Liga MX dio a conocer los horarios en que se jugarán los Cuartos de Final de la Liguilla del torneo Clausura 2015.
Tigres, América, Veracruz, Atlas, Chivas, Querétaro, Pachuca y Santos son los ocho equipos que disputarán el título en el Clausura 2015 del fútbol mexicano.
Los partidos se disputaran en los siguientes horarios:
Tigres, líder del torneo visitará a Santos el miércoles a las 18:00 en el TSM y la Vuelta será el sábado a las 18 hrs en el “Volcán” de Monterrey.
La Ida de la serie entre América y Pachuca, se jugará el miércoles en el Estadio Hidalgo a las 20:06 y la vuelta en la cancha del Azteca el sábado a las 16:00 horas.
Veracruz y Querétaro comienzan la serie el jueves a las 18:00 en el estadio La Corregidora y el domingo a las 19:00 hrs jugarán la vuelta en el puerto en el estadio Luis “Pirata” Fuente
Finalmente, el primer partido del clásico Tapatío se disputará el jueves a las 20:00 en el Omnilife y la Vuelta en el estadio Jalisco el domingo a las 17:00.
