La liga MX confirmó las fechas de las series finales
Quedaron definidas las fechas y los horarios de las semifinales del Torneo Clausura 2015, entre Guadalajara y Santos Laguna, así como la serie entre Pachuca y Querétaro, que se disputarán jueves y domingo.
Las hostilidades se abrirán en la cancha del estadio Hidalgo el jueves, donde el cuadro de Tuzos le hará los honores a Querétaro, en punto de las 21:06 horas.
Ese mismo día, pero en el inusual horario de las 23:00 horas, los de la Comarca Lagunera medirá fuerzas con Chivas en el estadio Corona.
Mientras que los duelos de vuelta se desarrollarán el domingo, primero en el nuevo estadio de Chivas, donde el “rebaño sagrado” se verá las caras con los de Coahuila, a las 20:00 horas, y a las 22:00 en La Corregidora, Gallos Blancos y los de Hidalgo definirán al segundo finalista.
Ida:
Jueves
Partido Hora Estadio
Pachuca-Querétaro 21:06 Hidalgo
Santos Laguna-Guadalajara 23:00 Corona
Vuelta:
Domingo:
Guadalajara-Santos Laguna 20:00 Chivas
Querétaro-Pachuca 22:00 La Corregidora
