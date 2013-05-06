Por Alonso Ceron

Le siguen las delegaciones Miguel Hidalgo y Coyoacán

casinoMéxico, D.F.- La Secretaría de Gobernación informó que en la capital del país operan 39 casinos, de los cuales la delegación Benito Juárez concentra el mayor número con nueve.

En este reporte de Segob, el segundo puesto lo ocupa la delegación Cuauhtémoc que cuenta con siete centros de juego, mientras que las delegaciones Miguel Hidalgo y Coyoacán tienen cinco casinos cada una.

Las principales firmas operadoras de casinos en el DF pertenecen a Jorge Hank Rhon, Grupo Televisa y Carlos Riva Palacio Maganña. Aun así la empresa que ha invertido más es la Adminsitradora Mexicana de Hipódromo, que ostenta las marcas Sports Books y Yak.

