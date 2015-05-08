Por Becarios Web

Gate Gourmet pretendió imponer el idioma inglés a sus empleados

aeropuerto

La compañía fue demandada ante la Corte Suprema de California a nombre de 14 empleados. Foto: Archivo.

Notimex

Por prohibir hablar español en el lugar de trabajo la empresa Gate Gourmet, del aeropuerto de Los Angeles, fue demandada por discriminación, acoso y daño emocional causado por un ambiente hostil de trabajo, informaron demandantes.

La compañía fue demandada ante la Corte Suprema de California a nombre de 14 empleados por el Fondo Mexicoamericano para la Defensa Legal y Educativa (MALDEF).

Los trabajadores denunciaron que la empresa contratista con 100 empleados, la mayoría latinos, les prohibió de manera tajante realizar conversaciones en español en su lugar de trabajo o de lo contrario serian despedidos.

Gate Gourmet pretendió imponer a su empleados que solo deberían hablar inglés en el sitio de trabajo, en sus horas de descanso y en su almuerzo y ello es una abierta violación a los derechos, así como un acto de discriminación, indicaron los defensores.

La empresa de servicios de limpieza y comida fue contratada por la aerolínea Delta para ofrecer sus servicios en la terminal cinco del aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles.

La demanda en la que no fueron especificadas cifras compensatorias, busca reparar los daños por discriminación, acoso y daño emocional causado por un ambiente hostil de trabajo.

Los trabajadores “sufren de discriminación por hablar español y queremos que la Corte vea y ordene parar esas prácticas ilegales. Queremos que los respeten”, manifestó Martha Pérez, abogada de MALDEF.

El estado de California tiene una ley que establece que las compañías no pueden negar a los empleados hablar en su idioma cuando no es necesario para el trabajo, explicó Pérez.

Gate Gourmet es una firma de servicios de comida y limpieza de aviones que tiene su sede en el aeropuerto de Zurich, en Suiza, fue fundada en 1992 y es considerada la más grande empresa aérea en el mundo en preparación de comida.

10 Respuestas

  2. Nichol

    Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it,
    you might be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog
    and definitely will come back very soon. I want to encourage continue
    your great posts, have a nice weekend!

    Responder
  3. Delbert

    Hello there! This post could not be written any better!

    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!

    Responder
  5. Laurinda

    Hey there I am so delighted I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Anyways I
    am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible post
    and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the
    theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at
    the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome job.

    Responder
  6. Zelda

    Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site
    is fantastic, as well as the content!

    Responder
  7. start an online business

    I’m not sure exactly why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this issue or is it a issue on my end?

    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

    Responder
  8. stop toenail fungus

    This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to
    start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you
    had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Responder
  10. car computer exchange

    This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post.
    Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

Hacer Comentario

Su dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.