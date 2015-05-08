Gate Gourmet pretendió imponer el idioma inglés a sus empleados
Notimex
Por prohibir hablar español en el lugar de trabajo la empresa Gate Gourmet, del aeropuerto de Los Angeles, fue demandada por discriminación, acoso y daño emocional causado por un ambiente hostil de trabajo, informaron demandantes.
La compañía fue demandada ante la Corte Suprema de California a nombre de 14 empleados por el Fondo Mexicoamericano para la Defensa Legal y Educativa (MALDEF).
Los trabajadores denunciaron que la empresa contratista con 100 empleados, la mayoría latinos, les prohibió de manera tajante realizar conversaciones en español en su lugar de trabajo o de lo contrario serian despedidos.
Gate Gourmet pretendió imponer a su empleados que solo deberían hablar inglés en el sitio de trabajo, en sus horas de descanso y en su almuerzo y ello es una abierta violación a los derechos, así como un acto de discriminación, indicaron los defensores.
La empresa de servicios de limpieza y comida fue contratada por la aerolínea Delta para ofrecer sus servicios en la terminal cinco del aeropuerto Internacional de Los Angeles.
La demanda en la que no fueron especificadas cifras compensatorias, busca reparar los daños por discriminación, acoso y daño emocional causado por un ambiente hostil de trabajo.
Los trabajadores “sufren de discriminación por hablar español y queremos que la Corte vea y ordene parar esas prácticas ilegales. Queremos que los respeten”, manifestó Martha Pérez, abogada de MALDEF.
El estado de California tiene una ley que establece que las compañías no pueden negar a los empleados hablar en su idioma cuando no es necesario para el trabajo, explicó Pérez.
Gate Gourmet es una firma de servicios de comida y limpieza de aviones que tiene su sede en el aeropuerto de Zurich, en Suiza, fue fundada en 1992 y es considerada la más grande empresa aérea en el mundo en preparación de comida.
