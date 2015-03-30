La demanda alega que los periodistas fueron arrestados por no acatar ordenes de policías
AP
Cuatro periodistas arrestados durante las protestas del verano pasado por la muerte a tiros de Michael Brown en Ferguson han demandado a la Policía del Condado St. Louis por violaciones de los derechos civiles y detención ilegal.
La demanda presentada el lunes en St. Louis también menciona a 20 policías no identificados del Condado St. Louis.
Entre los demandantes hay dos periodistas que cubrían las protestas de agosto para publicaciones alemanas, además de un reportero independiente y un periodista digital de una publicación investigativa en Internet. La demanda dice que son ciudadanos estadounidenses.
La demanda alega que el arresto de los periodistas por no dispersarse cuando la policía se los ordenó fue injustificado y eso fue una infracción de la de la libertad de prensa que garantiza la constitución.
Un portavoz de la Policía del Condado St. Louis refirió las preguntas el lunes al asesor jurídico del ente, quien no devolvió de inmediato un mensaje en que se le pedían declaraciones.
