No le renovaron el permiso al estadio, le quedan 10 años de vida
Redacción
El mítico inmueble del Madison Square Garden podría ser demolido en la próxima década. Esto al vecer su permiso de operación y también por la intención de las autoridades neoyorquinas de ampliar la estación Pennsylvania de ferrocarril.
El estadio ha albergado a los largo de su historia grandes eventos ocurridos en la ciudad de Nueva York, como las presentaciones de Elvis Presley o las peleas del gran Muhammad Alí. Partidos de basquetbol donde el mejor jugador de la historia Michael Jordan hizo vibrar a propios y extraños.
La alcaldía de la Gran Manzana tomó la decisión de derrumbar el lugar, para ampliar la estación de tren y permitir que los convoyes corran a 350 kilómetros por hora.
Los Knicks de Nuevo York en el baquetbol y los Rangers en el hockey tendrán que buscar una nueva casa. Pero en caso de que los equipos profesionales no consigan un nuevo foro, podría ampliarse el permiso del legendario Madison Square Garden, pero no ocurrirá sino hasta el año 2023, cuando caduca la autorización actual.
Foto: Especial
cartierlovejesduas I always used to read post in news papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.|
boucles d’oreilles van cleef chanceux Knockoff [url=http://www.topbijoux.cn/sweet-van-replica-earring-c16_42/]boucles d’oreilles van cleef chanceux Knockoff[/url]
cartierlovejesduas I live here in Houston and the kids involved attend the district I used to teach in. I have been in education so long, these may be some kiddos I taught at one time or another. It’s a sad case where everyone comes out as losers. Lives on both sides will be changed forever. As educators we can teach young teens what’s right and wrong, but at the end of the day, they make up their own minds. Let’s just hope that this will show them that when you make decisions, there will be consequences; sometimes positive and sometimes negative. I am now a school counselor and can without a doubt say that counselors will be on hand Monday morning when students return from Spring Break. What a sad end.
copy cartier love bracelet screw [url=http://www.fashionlovebangle.cn/replica-cartier-love-bracelet-plated-18k-yellow-gold-p-255.html]copy cartier love bracelet screw[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Сначала сходите в чайный клуб и попробуйте всего понемножку. Если люди там грамотные и не жадные, то они и подскажут и помогут. После того, как определитесь с типами и сортами — можете начать искать в интернете или в магазинах у себя в городе.
van cleef arpels collana in madreperla copia [url=http://www.vancleef-jewelry.cn/it/vintage-fake-van-cleef-arpels-alhambra-necklace-pink-gold-10-motifs-onyx-p780/]van cleef arpels collana in madreperla copia[/url]
cartierlovejesduas I truly appreciate this article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
replique bague cartier or rose femme [url=http://www.toplevejewelry.com.ru/fr/]replique bague cartier or rose femme[/url]
cartierlovejesduas Do not like the new up date when looking for a person
cartier mens bracelet replica [url=http://www.brandjewelrygift.ru/replica-cartier-love-bracelet-pink-gold-plated-real-with-screwdriver-p3/]cartier mens bracelet replica[/url]