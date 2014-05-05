El actor mexicano debutará este lunes en la serie ‘Anger Management’ por la señal de TBS
Redacción
Las puertas de la industria del entretenimiento estadounidense se siguen abriendo para Eugenio Derbez, y este lunes, aparecerá en la serie ‘Anger Management’, junto a Charlie Sheen.
Eugenio consideró que la invitación para protagonizar, al lado de Sheen, el capitulo ‘La Última Tentación’ es una bendición más que le trajo el éxito de su ópera prima como director ‘No se Aceptan Devoluciones’.
Aunque el actor participó en el programa estadounidense ‘Rob’ y en la cinta ‘Jack y su Gemela’, al lado de Adam Sandler, consideró que compartir escena con un ícono de la comedia norteamericana como Sheen es consecuencia de lo bien que le fue a su primera película como realizador, que marcó un antes y un después en su carrera.
Eugenio añadió que quedó sorprendido con la sencillez de Sheen: “es un actor muy profesional y relajado.
Futuro de Derbez
Por otro lado, aunque Derbez ha declarado que prefiere continuar con su carrera como director, consideró que será difícil separar sus dos facetas, pues consideró que el público lo quiere ver en pantalla.
“Es cierto que en este momento de mi carrera me hace más ilusión dirigir, pero tampoco pienso dejar de actuar, así que lo que pretendo es balancear ambas cosas”.
Reiteró que es un hecho que se va a radicar a Estados Unidos para tratar de crecer más, “no se trata de malinchismo, simplemente allá es la capital del cine y puede haber más oportunidades de crecimiento, aunque nadie me asegura el éxito creo que me arrepentiré más si no lo intento”.
Aunque aseguró que tiene diversas propuestas en Estados Unidos, tanto para actuar como para dirigir, dijo que aún no se decide por un proyecto, y que será hasta el próximo año que inicie algo, pues por el momento desea disfrutar su etapa como padre al lado de su esposa Alessandra Rosaldo.
Foto: Especial
